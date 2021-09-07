Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 8.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.09. 65,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,092,049. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.69 and a twelve month high of $67.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

