Vanilla Network (VNLA) Price Tops $16.87

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 7th. During the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $11.15 million and $128,142.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16.87 or 0.00035226 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00057566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.86 or 0.00127072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.17 or 0.00175740 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,778.22 or 0.07888939 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,392.69 or 1.01044097 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.77 or 0.00886924 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 807,280 coins and its circulating supply is 660,766 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

