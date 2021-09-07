Vega Protocol Market Cap Tops $27.73 Million (VEGA)

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Vega Protocol has a market cap of $27.73 million and approximately $9.32 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vega Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Vega Protocol coin can now be bought for $17.07 or 0.00033652 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00063267 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002964 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00016438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.23 or 0.00144346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00046085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.87 or 0.00740926 BTC.

Vega Protocol Profile

VEGA is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,424 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Buying and Selling Vega Protocol

