VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,358 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of VEREIT worth $11,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VER. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in VEREIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in VEREIT by 23.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 12,326 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in VEREIT by 7.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in VEREIT by 31.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,169,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,404,000 after purchasing an additional 754,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in VEREIT by 193.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 506,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,544,000 after purchasing an additional 333,400 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VEREIT alerts:

Shares of VER opened at $50.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.15. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $50.97.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.49%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VER shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Capital One Financial cut shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.86.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.