Verint Systems (VRNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Verint Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $45.07 on Tuesday. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRNT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.11.

In related news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $161,910.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,700.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $110,724.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,726 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,287 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

