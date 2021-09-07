Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) to post ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veritone’s earnings. Veritone reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritone will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.29. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 92.40% and a negative net margin of 95.21%. The business had revenue of $19.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.94 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VERI shares. Craig Hallum raised Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Veritone in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERI opened at $21.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.97. Veritone has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $50.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.04 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 3.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritone in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veritone in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritone in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritone by 147.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Veritone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

