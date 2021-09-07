Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 2,782 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Novartis by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Novartis by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $91.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.14 and its 200 day moving average is $89.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $77.04 and a 52 week high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. Novartis’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

