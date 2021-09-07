Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $162.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $59.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.81. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $175.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.