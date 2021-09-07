Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of BCE by 3.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in BCE by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in BCE by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in BCE by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in BCE by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 42,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on BCE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.45.

NYSE BCE opened at $52.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.91 and a 1-year high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.35.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.7011 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.56%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

See Also: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.