Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 14.5% during the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 9,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 19.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 177,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,983,000 after acquiring an additional 28,718 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 24,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.5% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 356,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,255,000 after acquiring an additional 18,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.3% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 85,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.60.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $225.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.85, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.25 and a fifty-two week high of $230.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

In other Ecolab news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,575.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $2,595,946.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,210.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,460 shares of company stock valued at $9,860,974 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

