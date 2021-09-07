Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 12,602 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 928.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,602 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Landstar System by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,698,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,537,000 after purchasing an additional 362,928 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Landstar System by 175.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,789,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $460,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,268 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Landstar System by 14.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,769,000 after purchasing an additional 280,760 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Landstar System by 3.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 598,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,863,000 after purchasing an additional 20,396 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Landstar System by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,730,000 after purchasing an additional 51,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $169.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.92 and a 1 year high of $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.88%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

