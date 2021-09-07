Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 219.4% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. William Blair upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.68.

Biogen stock opened at $333.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $339.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The company has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

