Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 2,976 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,199 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Express by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AXP opened at $159.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.30. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $179.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.15.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

