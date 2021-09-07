Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

VIAV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.74 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average of $16.64.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 3.85%. On average, analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,236 shares in the company, valued at $9,646,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $42,238.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 211,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,932.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,361 shares of company stock valued at $636,520 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 89.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 64,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter worth $744,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 5.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 148,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,487 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 13.0% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 42,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

