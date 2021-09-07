Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Sells $1,844,215.04 in Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 14,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total value of $1,844,215.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,666,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,436,205.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 227 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $28,375.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,220,000.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $2,410,000.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 26,469 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $3,100,578.66.

On Thursday, July 29th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 25,349 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $2,885,223.18.

On Monday, July 26th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 19,732 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $2,200,315.32.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,268 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,129,788.04.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $1,090,000.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 14,341 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total value of $1,467,084.30.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.26. 2,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,456. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 111.31 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.44. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $73.71 and a 12 month high of $129.00.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 million. Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. Vicor’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vicor during the first quarter worth $248,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vicor by 339.5% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 10,314 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Vicor by 47.9% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 164,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,976,000 after acquiring an additional 53,250 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vicor by 1,364.1% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 651,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,418,000 after acquiring an additional 607,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Vicor by 32.1% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 84,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 20,656 shares in the last quarter. 35.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VICR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

