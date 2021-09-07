Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,534 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Xperi were worth $5,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on XPER shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Xperi in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xperi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Shares of XPER stock opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.45. Xperi Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $25.03.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.14. Xperi had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 14.27%. Analysts expect that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.43%.

In other news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $153,776.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,016.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

