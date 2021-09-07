Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 10.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,864 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LGND. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $457,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

LGND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.40.

LGND opened at $138.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.14. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $78.26 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 9.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $969,482.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,295.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.