Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Johnson Outdoors worth $4,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 258.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 33,522 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 241.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 25,477 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 14.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 146,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,972,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,749,000 after buying an additional 18,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 101.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after buying an additional 16,338 shares during the period. 64.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $114.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.82 and a 200 day moving average of $128.46. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.91. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.93 and a 12-month high of $154.18.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.33. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%.

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

