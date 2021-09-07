Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $5.11 Million Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,110 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Integer were worth $5,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 682.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 198,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,313,000 after purchasing an additional 19,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

ITGR opened at $97.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.46. Integer Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $101.61.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Integer had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 8.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Integer news, SVP Anthony W. Borowicz sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $99,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,663.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $1,017,224.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,970,260.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,973 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,039. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

ITGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus raised shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

