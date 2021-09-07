Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $5.11 Million Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,110 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Integer were worth $5,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 682.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 198,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,313,000 after purchasing an additional 19,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.
ITGR opened at $97.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.46. Integer Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $101.61.
In other Integer news, SVP Anthony W. Borowicz sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $99,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,663.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $1,017,224.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,970,260.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,973 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,039. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.
ITGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus raised shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.
Integer Company Profile
Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.
