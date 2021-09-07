Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 23,783 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 17.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 159,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,783 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Andersons were worth $4,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Andersons by 2,101.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Andersons during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Andersons during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Andersons by 16.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Andersons during the first quarter valued at about $329,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Andersons news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $103,127.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,897 shares in the company, valued at $646,971.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ANDE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Global Securities raised The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Andersons has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

NASDAQ ANDE opened at $30.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.68. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $34.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day moving average is $29.13.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. The Andersons had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 0.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 777.78%.

The Andersons Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

