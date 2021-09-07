Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 66,043 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,043 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $4,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,721,000 after purchasing an additional 302,868 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,704,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 776,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter worth $84,315,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 323,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,256,000 after purchasing an additional 37,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $194.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.55. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.98 and a 12 month high of $231.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.67 and its 200 day moving average is $197.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on MHK shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.93.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

