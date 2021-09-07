VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Stake Boosted by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) by 43.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

Shares of VSDA stock opened at $45.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.48. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $46.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th.

