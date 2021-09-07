VINchain (VIN) Price Hits $0.0055 on Major Exchanges

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last seven days, VINchain has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar. VINchain has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $304,515.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VINchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00064194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002993 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00016931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.33 or 0.00151100 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00045698 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.14 or 0.00746653 BTC.

VINchain Coin Profile

VINchain (CRYPTO:VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io . The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

Buying and Selling VINchain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VINchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

