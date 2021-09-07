Virginia National Bankshares Co. (VABK) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 9th

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

OTCMKTS:VABK opened at $37.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.59. The company has a market capitalization of $197.21 million and a PE ratio of 16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Virginia National Bankshares has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

Get Virginia National Bankshares alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VABK. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Virginia National Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Virginia National Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Virginia National Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Virginia National Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Bank, VNB Trust and Estate Services, Sturman Wealth Advisors, and Masonry Capital. The Bank segment includes making loans, taking deposits, and offering related services to individuals, businesses, and charitable organizations.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Virginia National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virginia National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.