Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

ZTR traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.87. 216,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,556. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.65. Virtus Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $10.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,960,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,095 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 4.13% of Virtus Total Return Fund worth $19,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

