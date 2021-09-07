VNT Chain (VNT) Market Cap Reaches $2.39 Million

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded down 21.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. VNT Chain has a market cap of $2.39 million and $622,464.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VNT Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VNT Chain has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00060938 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002881 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.18 or 0.00150098 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.01 or 0.00733648 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00043511 BTC.

VNT Chain Coin Profile

VNT Chain (VNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

VNT Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VNT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

