Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,818 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,580 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 49,602 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth about $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Truist Securities cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $51.29 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 40.30%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

