Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

WRTBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS WRTBY remained flat at $$2.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $3.21.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0473 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

