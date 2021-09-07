Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.25.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.
Waste Management stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $154.25. The stock had a trading volume of 35,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,454. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $156.60. The company has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.
In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total transaction of $278,954.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,776 shares in the company, valued at $664,150.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,415 shares of company stock worth $12,300,321. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.
About Waste Management
Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.
