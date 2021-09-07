Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.25.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Waste Management stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $154.25. The stock had a trading volume of 35,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,454. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $156.60. The company has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total transaction of $278,954.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,776 shares in the company, valued at $664,150.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,415 shares of company stock worth $12,300,321. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

