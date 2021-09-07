Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 278 ($3.63) price objective on shares of Watkin Jones in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on shares of Watkin Jones in a report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 261 ($3.41) target price on shares of Watkin Jones in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 278 ($3.63) price target on shares of Watkin Jones in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 273.40 ($3.57).

Get Watkin Jones alerts:

Watkin Jones stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 246 ($3.21). 343,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,074. Watkin Jones has a 12 month low of GBX 125.92 ($1.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 250 ($3.27). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 231.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 225.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £630.16 million and a P/E ratio of 31.01.

In other news, insider Grenville Turner acquired 87,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 230 ($3.00) per share, with a total value of £200,100 ($261,431.93). Also, insider Alan Giddins purchased 64,000 shares of Watkin Jones stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 230 ($3.00) per share, for a total transaction of £147,200 ($192,317.74).

About Watkin Jones

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and traditional residential property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Watkin Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watkin Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.