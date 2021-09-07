Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Brokerages expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Welltower’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.77. Welltower reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 34.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,323,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483,421 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 39.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,454,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,434 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 28.5% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,474,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,667 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 381.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 301.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,186,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $86.75 on Friday. Welltower has a one year low of $51.22 and a one year high of $89.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.99 and its 200 day moving average is $78.68. The company has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

