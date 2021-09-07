Wesbanco Bank Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 26,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 17,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 40,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,504,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter.

VOT stock opened at $251.05 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $171.02 and a 1 year high of $251.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

