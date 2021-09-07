Wesbanco Bank Inc. Lowers Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUM. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Humana during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Humana by 271.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Humana during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 126.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUM opened at $415.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $433.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.83. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.22 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HUM. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.35.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

