Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases 1,224 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 138.9% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 33,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after buying an additional 19,742 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 89,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,479,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.7% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $174.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.82. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $106.13 and a 52 week high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

