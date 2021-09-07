Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 1,166 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in WestRock by 287.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in WestRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in WestRock by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 166.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $52.60 on Tuesday. WestRock has a 1 year low of $31.64 and a 1 year high of $62.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.79, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.24.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.82.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

