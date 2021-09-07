West Shore Bank (OTCMKTS:WSSH) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH) traded up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.35 and last traded at $27.35. 1,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 1,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.30.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th.

West Shore Bank Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. The company accepts deposits from the public and provides loans to individuals and companies. It provides services include, personal and business banking consists checking, savings, loans, investing, mortgages, online banking and cash management.

