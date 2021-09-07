Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Receives $22.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.89.

WES has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

NYSE WES traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $19.99. 5,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average is $19.94. Western Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 3.94.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 33.76%. The firm had revenue of $719.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 9,208.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,749,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $255,602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,601,759 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 190.9% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,157,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $337,546,000 after buying an additional 11,915,860 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 839.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,413,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,219,000 after buying an additional 5,730,115 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 20,023,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,896,000 after buying an additional 1,865,730 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,184,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,383,000 after buying an additional 1,625,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

