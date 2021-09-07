Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 988 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FAST. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter valued at about $143,831,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 33.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,399,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,923,000 after purchasing an additional 842,849 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,817,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,413,000 after purchasing an additional 792,222 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 48.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,166,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,907,000 after purchasing an additional 709,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 54.2% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,849,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,175,000 after purchasing an additional 650,250 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAST has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their target price on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

In related news, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.48 per share, with a total value of $55,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 142,089 shares of company stock valued at $7,910,739 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $55.89 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $56.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

