Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,182 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

AB stock opened at $51.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.39. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $26.33 and a fifty-two week high of $52.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.47 and a 200-day moving average of $44.18.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $881.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.20 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 8.21%. On average, analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 125.09%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AB shares. Citigroup upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.50 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.36.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.