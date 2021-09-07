Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,329 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 17.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 388.9% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $48.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.47. General Motors has a 12-month low of $28.24 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The firm has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.41.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

