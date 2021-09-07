Western Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 86.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 102.1% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 95.0% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $126.82 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.03 and a fifty-two week high of $127.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.66.

