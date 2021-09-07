Western Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2021

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,451,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,582 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,613,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,281,000 after buying an additional 1,147,783 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 163.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,085,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,213,000 after buying an additional 673,798 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $65,198,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 854,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,531,000 after buying an additional 442,242 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:VLUE opened at $104.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.09. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

