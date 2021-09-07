Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,519 Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Adient by 2,292.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 79,032 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the first quarter worth $14,813,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adient by 3.1% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 138,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Adient by 339.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 60,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Adient by 85.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 29,651 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADNT stock opened at $37.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.25. Adient plc has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $53.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 3.25.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). Adient had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.78) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADNT shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

