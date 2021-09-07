WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $255.13 Million

Analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) will post sales of $255.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $288.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $179.00 million. WideOpenWest reported sales of $288.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $933.10 million to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $725.23 million, with estimates ranging from $698.00 million to $768.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.37). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.78 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WOW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WideOpenWest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter worth about $97,627,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,765,000 after buying an additional 381,426 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WideOpenWest by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,708,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,812,000 after purchasing an additional 377,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in WideOpenWest by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,368,000 after purchasing an additional 72,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WideOpenWest by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 905,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,750,000 after purchasing an additional 50,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WOW stock opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day moving average of $17.50. WideOpenWest has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $23.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68 and a beta of 2.11.

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

