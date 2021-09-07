William Blair Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report issued on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.53) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.49). William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.10 target price on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.47) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.23) EPS.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.64.

Shares of ASMB stock opened at $3.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.10. Assembly Biosciences has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $19.30.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASMB. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 185.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the second quarter worth $45,000. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Assembly Biosciences news, CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $43,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

