Wing Price Down 4.4% Over Last Week (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 7th. Wing has a total market cap of $40.01 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wing has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One Wing coin can now be purchased for $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00064038 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.16 or 0.00142885 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.86 or 0.00196971 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,863.36 or 0.07544857 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,050.84 or 0.99698572 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $470.63 or 0.00919097 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

