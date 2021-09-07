WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Insider Richard White Sells 107,971 Shares

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) insider Richard White sold 107,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$47.79 ($34.14), for a total transaction of A$5,159,934.09 ($3,685,667.21).

Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Richard White sold 201,602 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$31.99 ($22.85), for a total transaction of A$6,449,247.98 ($4,606,605.70).

On Thursday, June 17th, Richard White sold 166,110 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$31.06 ($22.19), for a total transaction of A$5,159,376.60 ($3,685,269.00).

On Thursday, June 10th, Richard White sold 216,019 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$29.86 ($21.33), for a total transaction of A$6,450,327.34 ($4,607,376.67).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.0385 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from WiseTech Global’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. WiseTech Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

WiseTech Global Company Profile

WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics industry in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company develops, sells, and implements software solutions that enable logistics service providers to facilitate the movement and storage of goods and information.

