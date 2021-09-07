Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WIX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wix.com by 306.5% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Wix.com by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $233.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $264.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $196.19 and a twelve month high of $362.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.83 and a beta of 1.38.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.14%. Analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $315.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wix.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.37.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

