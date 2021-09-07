Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Woodward in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Woodward alerts:

NASDAQ WWD traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.20. 5,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,601. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $74.34 and a fifty-two week high of $130.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.04.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $556.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.21 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Woodward will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.41%.

In related news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $46,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,389 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $165,749.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,178. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Woodward by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Woodward by 110,430.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,043 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Woodward by 1.4% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 481,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Woodward by 150.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 349,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,943,000 after purchasing an additional 209,683 shares during the period. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.