Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of XYL stock opened at $137.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.06. The stock has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 64.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. Xylem has a 1 year low of $80.05 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. Xylem’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xylem will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.24, for a total transaction of $1,167,753.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,506,885.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $105,658.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,163 shares of company stock valued at $11,702,643. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 247.9% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.